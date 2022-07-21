Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

NYSE CVX opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.