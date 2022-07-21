Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Hubbell worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $192.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

