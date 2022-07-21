Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 12,209 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

