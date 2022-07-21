Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

