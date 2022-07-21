Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 3,164 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

