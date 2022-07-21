Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 563 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.62.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

