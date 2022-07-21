Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 935 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.85 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

