Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 9,750 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,687,000 after buying an additional 155,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

CNI stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

