International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

