iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IAU opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

