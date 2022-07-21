iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $149.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.