Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 4,133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.