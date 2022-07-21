Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

