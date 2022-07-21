Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

