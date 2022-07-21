Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

