Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $41,798,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $161.70 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

