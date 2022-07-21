Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $16.07 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.48. The company has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.