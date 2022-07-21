Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $47,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 93.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after purchasing an additional 654,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

