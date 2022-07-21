Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $54,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dover were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Dover Price Performance

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $125.70 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

