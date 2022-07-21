Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $63,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

AMP opened at $242.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day moving average is $280.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

