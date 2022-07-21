Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $61,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

