Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $224.37 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.