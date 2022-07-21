Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.76 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 106.46%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

