Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 211 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

