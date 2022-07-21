Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 741 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,422,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,490,000 after buying an additional 425,963 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

