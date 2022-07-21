Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 478 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

