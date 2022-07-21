Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 1,609.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MGA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $90.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.