MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

