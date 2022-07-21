MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 34.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.