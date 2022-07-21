Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 232,679 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day moving average of $210.87. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

