Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $119,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

