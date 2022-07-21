Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

