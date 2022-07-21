Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71,711 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $120,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average of $213.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

