Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Life Storage worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $6,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,362,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $116.20 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.69%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

