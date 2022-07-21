Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $14,866,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

