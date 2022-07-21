Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,225 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.