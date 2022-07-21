Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,227 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of RPM International worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM opened at $83.91 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

