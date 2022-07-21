Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,399 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

