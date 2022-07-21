Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 330 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

