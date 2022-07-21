Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 738 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 56.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

