Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.