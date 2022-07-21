Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

