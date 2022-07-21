Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Stifel Financial worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 368,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,415,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

