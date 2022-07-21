Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,858 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $71.57 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

