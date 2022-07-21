Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of United States Steel worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of X stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on X shares. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

