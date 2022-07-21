Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,668 shares of company stock worth $634,629. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.65. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

