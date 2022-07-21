Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Medpace worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Cim LLC raised its position in Medpace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MEDP stock opened at $157.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

