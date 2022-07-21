Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,935 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

