Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.