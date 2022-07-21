Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,742,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

